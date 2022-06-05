shooting

Chattanooga shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured; some hit by cars fleeing gunfire, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

3 killed, 14 injured in shooting, crashes near TN nightclub

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- A shooting near a Tennessee nightclub early Sunday led to three deaths and 14 people suffering gunshot wounds and other injuries, police said.

Fourteen people were hit by gunfire and three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said during a press conference. Two people died from gunshot wounds and one person died after being hit by a vehicle, Murphy said. Sixteen of the victims were adults and one was a juvenile. Several remained in critical condition, she said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 2:42 a.m. on McCallie Avenue near a nightclub and found multiple victims upon arrival. She said officers immediately began rendering aid and securing the scene.

RELATED: 3 dead, 11 injured after shooting at popular night spot in Philadelphia

There were multiple shooters and Murphy asked anyone in the community with information about the shooting to come forward. She said police believe it was an isolated incident and authorities don't believe there's an ongoing public safety threat.

Murphy said it would be a complex investigation going forward.

"We're trying to determine exactly what happened and what led up to this taking place," she said.

The shooting comes the weekend after six juveniles were wounded during an exchange of gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga business district.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseedeadly shootingfatal shootingfatal crashmass shootingshootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
2 dead in Walmart parking lot shooting, deputies say
3 dead, 11 injured after shooting in Philadelphia
Suspect ID'd after judge in Wisconsin killed
3 people injured after U-Haul driver opens fire in club parking lot
TOP STORIES
Local leaders to gather for vigil in support of Brittney Griner
Blue Origin launches first Mexican born woman into space
Pregnant woman and man hospitalized after hit-and-run, police say
A nice start to the day, with plenty of heat on the way
Police shut down Texas City Dike Pier due to rowdy beach party
Man shot after argument over disrespectful behavior in SW Houston
3 dead, 11 injured after shooting in Philadelphia
Show More
Off-duty BCSO deputy arrested for public intoxication in Uvalde
Senator pushes for change after chain of events of escaped prisoner
Family searches for remains of woman murdered in 1986
Festive pageant, balcony appearance caps queen's Platinum Jubilee
Pearland designated as top prepared cities for severe weather in US
More TOP STORIES News