Chase with Texas DPS troopers ends in North Freeway crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A pair of major crashes on the I-45 North Freeway Saturday morning was the result of a driver who was running from DPS troopers, authorities said.

The crashes happened around 9 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Louetta Rd. in north Harris County.

Moments before, a state trooper tried to stop the driver of a KIA as she was southbound on I-45 at Hardy Toll Road, but she took off at a high rate of speed, according to a statement from the Texas Dept. of Public Safety.

The KIA ended up crashing into two vehicles. Two people were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital The Woodlands with minor injuries, troopers said.

Video from Houston TranStar cameras showed one of the vehicles had rolled over.

Troopers were able to catch the driver of the KIA and take her into custody. The 20-year-old faced charges with felony evading and possession of marijuana.
