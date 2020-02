Chase suspect pulled out of car in downtown Houston

EMBED >More News Videos It was captured on SkyEye: See this dangerous police chase that took place just as Houston's afternoon commute began.

#HPDintheAir One of our helicopters is assisting patrol officers in a vehicle pursuit that began about 3:30 pm. and is now NB on Gulf Fwy near Griggs. Prelim info is male suspect, possible armed, is driving a black Nissan truck. Please avoid the area. #hounews #houtraffic — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 4, 2020

The pursuit reached the downtown Houston area and was discontinued a short time ago. Officers have been advised of the suspect's identity and will continue the investigation into his actions. #hounews #houtraffic https://t.co/fDndjNSH2u — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 4, 2020

HPD commanders and PIO are en route to San Jacinto at Rusk in downtown Houston after a suspect who led our officers on a lengthy vehicle pursuit was taken into custody a short time ago. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 4, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A wild Houston police chase, which took a dangerous turn as the suspect sped off in the middle of the crowded Tuesday afternoon commute, came to an end in the downtown area.SkyEye, which had followed the pursuit from southeast Houston where it began, captured officers pulling the suspect out of the vehicle after it drove up on a sidewalk in the area of San Jacinto and Rusk just after 4:30 p.m.According to police, officers began pursuing the suspect in a dark-colored car around 3:30 p.m.Police said the chase was tied to a disturbance call from a home in the 4900 block of E. Ridge Creek Drive at around 1:30 p.m. When officers arrived, a black male inside a Nissan SUV refused to get out of the car.The driver then sped off and officers gave chase.SkyEye caught up with the chase in progress in the area of the East 610 Loop at Highway 225. The suspect got off the highway and took multiple turns on surface streets, before re-entering the freeway at 610 and the Gulf Freeway.The suspect then headed northbound on I-45 and later exited at Scott Street, traveling on the feeder road. The suspect then took Pease into downtown.Along the way, the suspect hit the fender of one innocent driver.HPD briefly backed off when the pursuit became too risky to continue in the crowded downtown area.But officers spotted the suspect and resumed the pursuit, before the suspect was taken into custody. There were no immediate reports of injuries.