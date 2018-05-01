California chase suspect gives up after winding pursuit

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are chasing a stolen car suspect driving an Audi from Orange County into Los Angeles County. (KABC)

A police chase of a stolen car suspect ended in the Bellflower area after police successfully performed a PIT maneuver Tuesday.

Santa Ana police began the pursuit of the Audi sedan just after 10 a.m. The chase went from the 405 Freeway in Costa Mesa to the 73 Freeway, then back to the 405 North to the 605 North.

Police have unsuccessfully tried to pin the motorist involved in the chase, but the suspect continued to flee for more than an hour. The chase traveled on the southbound 5 Freeway after the suspect was on surface streets for a short time in the Santa Fe Springs and Downey area.

When the chase got into Bellflower, officers performed a PIT maneuver on Palm Street. The suspect eventually exited the vehicle after refusing commands at first. He was taken into custody without further incident.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high-speed chasepolice chaseu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News