City of South Houston police were chasing the suspect around 9:30 a.m. Friday.
The chase lasted for about 20 minutes. It ended when the suspect crashed at Highway 3 and Dixie Farm.
SkyEye was over the scene where a silver sedan, a white Cadillac and a black minivan were slammed into each other.
The chase was initiated because authorities say the suspect may have been involved in a carjacking.
No injuries were reported, and police are investigating the scene.
Follow Erica Simon on Facebook and Twitter.
Hearing that the Dixie Farm Rd. suspect carjacked this vehicle. It’s MESSED UP! We also saw an officer recover a gun, so presumably the suspect was armed. 🔫 Supposed to get an official statement from South Houston PD soon. pic.twitter.com/YC9I5kxo61— Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) September 21, 2018