Chase suspect charged with murder after deadly crash on Southwest Fwy feeder road, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is facing a murder charge after running from police and crashing into another driver in southwest Houston, according to police.It happened just after midnight Monday on the Southwest Freeway feeder road and the Sam Houston Tollway. It all started in a nearby parking lot when police said they saw a Ford Mustang doing donuts.Police told ABC13 the driver of a Ford Mustang took off as officers approached the vehicle in a parking lot off Hornwood. A chase ensued and about four minutes later, as the driver in the Mustang approached the intersection of the Southwest Freeway feeder road and the Sam Houston Tollway, police said he ran through a red light.That's when the Mustang collided with a Chevy Malibu, police said. That driver was killed and the passenger, a 16-year-old girl, was rushed to a hospital. Police said she is in stable condition.The driver of the Mustang has a broken leg and has been charged with murder.Police said they routinely see drivers performing dangerous acts."There is no reason to drive recklessly and put other lives in danger, just so you can put some pictures and video on social media. It is senseless and puts everybody's life at risk. This is a another example of that," said HPD assistant chief Thomas Hardin.We asked police how fast the Mustang was going when it hit the other car, and though police are still trying to figure that out, they said speeds reached between 70 and 90 miles per hour.