A man who already had a warrant out for his arrest didn't get very far after his truck ran out of gas during a high-speed chase from northeast Houston into Liberty County.Officers say they first tried to pull over the suspect for false plates around 2:30 a.m. along East Mount Houston and Sheridan Road.The suspect then sped off from Homestead to Old Humble Road. From there, police followed him to Atascocita Road and FM 1960.The suspect continued down FM 1960 eastbound into Liberty County, where his truck ran out of gas.Authorities say that's when he tried to run. He was arrested in a sod field off Ramsey Road.Police say he has a parole warrant.