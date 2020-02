EMBED >More News Videos Live footage of a high-speed chase on the east freeway.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A chase that started in northwest Harris County ended on the West Loop with arrests Wednesday afternoon.SkyEye captured Cy-Fair ISD police officers stop a Jeep and arrest at least one person in the center lanes of the southbound I-610 near Woodway.It's not known what prompted the chase.This is a developing story. Check back to this story for the latest details.