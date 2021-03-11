Chase suspect arrested after police stand off in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been detained following a brief standoff with police in southwest Houston.

Houston police say the incident began as a chase that ended in Glenmont Drive and South Rice, where a standoff ensued between police and the suspect.

The suspect eventually got out of the car, with a child. Police arrested the suspect and the child is now safe.

Details of what lead to the chase are unknown.

This is a developing story and will continue to update as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentcar chasestandoff
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden signs $1.9T stimulus bill before speech to nation
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
Child tax credit: Some families to receive $300 per child each month
Woman tied up, sexually assaulted by stranger, HPD says
Houston judge becomes trailblazer for women in law
Warm and humid through Saturday, cool front Sunday
Port of Houston sees record number imports during pandemic
Show More
Dave Chappelle rebounds from COVID-19 to hold 3 Houston shows
'No Layups' packed with Texans talk and 'Road to Wrestlemania'
'Mission Possible: The Race for a Vaccine,' shows history in the making
ABC13's virtual job fair features more than 700 openings
Texas AG sues Austin to stop it from imposing local mask order
More TOP STORIES News