HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been detained following a brief standoff with police in southwest Houston.
Houston police say the incident began as a chase that ended in Glenmont Drive and South Rice, where a standoff ensued between police and the suspect.
The suspect eventually got out of the car, with a child. Police arrested the suspect and the child is now safe.
Details of what lead to the chase are unknown.
This is a developing story and will continue to update as more information becomes available.
Chase suspect arrested after police stand off in SW Houston
