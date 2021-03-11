standoff

Dad with outstanding warrants refused to get out of car with daughter inside after chase, HPD says

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The suspect accused of leading police on a chase that ended in a standoff in southwest Houston had two felony warrants and is now expected to face more charges.

Houston police say the chase began Thursday afternoon on Gessner Road, when officers were trying to conduct a traffic stop. An officer said the suspect kept driving and did not comply.

The slow-speed chase ended on Glenmont Drive and South Rice, where a standoff ensued between police and the suspect.

"The officers were a little concerned of some of the statements he made. That he didn't want to let the child out until the mother got there," HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said. "They were a little concerned he might want to do some harm or something. So they continued to try to get him outside the vehicle."

The suspect eventually got out of the car with his daughter. Police arrested the suspect and the child is now safe with her mother.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

Follow Roxie Bustamante on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentcar chasestandoffchild endangerment
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STANDOFF
2 found dead inside apartment after hours-long standoff
Terminally-ill doctor shot and killed physician during standoff
Women, girl safe after standoff with domestic violence suspect
Eviction escalates to SWAT response in Deer Park
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden signs $1.9T stimulus bill before speech to nation
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
Child tax credit: Some families to receive $300 per child each month
Houston judge becomes trailblazer for women in law
Warm and humid through Saturday, cool front Sunday
Woman tied up, sexually assaulted by stranger, HPD says
Residents feel sense of comfort at church vaccine site
Show More
League City approves 1-time decrease to water rate
1 in 5 in US lost someone close in COVID pandemic: Poll
Port of Houston sees record number imports during pandemic
Dave Chappelle rebounds from COVID-19 to hold 3 Houston shows
'No Layups' packed with Texans talk and 'Road to Wrestlemania'
More TOP STORIES News