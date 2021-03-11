Dad with outstanding warrants refused to get out of car with daughter inside after chase, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The suspect accused of leading police on a chase that ended in a standoff in southwest Houston had two felony warrants and is now expected to face more charges.Houston police say the chase began Thursday afternoon on Gessner Road, when officers were trying to conduct a traffic stop. An officer said the suspect kept driving and did not comply.The slow-speed chase ended on Glenmont Drive and South Rice, where a standoff ensued between police and the suspect."The officers were a little concerned of some of the statements he made. That he didn't want to let the child out until the mother got there," HPD Lt. Larry Crowson said. "They were a little concerned he might want to do some harm or something. So they continued to try to get him outside the vehicle."The suspect eventually got out of the car with his daughter. Police arrested the suspect and the child is now safe with her mother.The identity of the suspect has not been released.