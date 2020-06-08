13-year-old driver arrested after crashing near Gallery Furniture, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 13-year-old was arrested after police say he led them on a chase overnight in a stolen SUV.

It started around 2:30 a.m. on Veterans Memorial and Shepherd, where police say they saw the SUV and tried to pull it over.

But the teen behind wheel didn't stop, leading officers on a chase that went south to I-45 and Tidwell.

Video from a wrecker driver shows the teen speeding through an intersection. The chase, which lasted for nearly 20 minutes, ended when the 13-year-old crashed into a fence behind Gallery Furniture.

The 13-year-old was not hurt. He's now in police custody.

