Chas McCormick's 3 home runs vs. Angels help earn Houston 1st AL player of the week award of 2023

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Chas McCormick didn't need the typical claps and chants of his name that he usually gets at Minute Maid Park when he took the plate in Anaheim over the weekend.

He just simply took it upon himself to chomp away at the LED scoreboard in right field all by himself.

The Houston Astros outfielder was responsible for three home runs during a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels, including two in a thrilling comeback win on Sunday, en route to earning his first-career American League Player of the Week award.

The ballclub announced No. 20's newest honor on Monday before the Astros begin a two-game series in Colorado on Tuesday.

McCormick, whom fans have dedicated a "Chas Chomp" chant during his at-bats, not only earned his first individual weekly award of his young MLB career, he also earned Houston's first individual weekly honor of 2023 and the first since last September when Yordan Alvarez won.

The distinction is a big one for the Astros, who complete their first series of the second half three games back of the AL West's top spot.

The 28-year-old also drove in five runs batted in and scored seven runs, including a career-first four in one game, against the Angels. Two of McCormick's long balls during the series at Angel Stadium clipped the scoreboard in right.

