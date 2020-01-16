LOS ANGELES -- Actress Charlize Theron said she felt "really amazing" to be nominated for three prestigious awards for her role in "Bombshell."
But that wasn't enough for her kids, she said on Wednesday night's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
The award-winning actress was nominated for a Golden Globe, a People's Choice Award, and most recently, an Oscar for her portrayal of journalist Megyn Kelly in the film about Fox News' sexual harassment scandal.
RELATED: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominations
When she didn't come home with a statuette after the Jan. 5 Globes, her two young children were not happy.
"it was a mixture of super sad and also kind of angry, like, 'You didn't win?' ... They were upset," she said. "The little one was like, 'Well I really wanted you to win!' Like angry. My 8-year-old was just pure disappointment, you know."
Theron said now that Oscar nominations were announced, her little ones are "suspicious."
"My oldest just went, 'Well this just sounds like a waste of time," she said.
Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station. And catch "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" weeknights at 11:35 ET/PT |10:35 CT.
Charlize Theron says her kids were 'angry' she didn't win Golden Globe
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More