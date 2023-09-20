How Charli and Dixie D'Amelio stayed grounded while filming 'The D'Amelio Show' season 3

The D'Amelio family talk about staying grounded while they navigate their lives on and off camera for their hit series 'The D'Amelio Show' on Hulu.

Season 3 of 'The D'Amelio Show' is now streaming on Hulu.

LOS ANGELES -- The D'Amelio family is back for a new season of "The D'Amelio Show."

On The Red Carpet spoke to the family about season 3 and what they learned through the process of filming.

"Watching myself grow up is insane, and even the episodes that were filmed this year, I feel like I'm a completely different person. I'm so much more at peace," Dixie said.

The sisters say they've found a balance between their on-screen personas and who they are when the cameras aren't rolling.

Charli told us, "There's Charli D'Amelio who's what everyone online sees, and that's the person on the red carpets and everything. Then, there's Charlie who's just the normal parts of my life. I know who I am at home when there's no cameras around, and I know what the cameras are filming, so it's just being able to differentiate the two."

The D'Amelio family catapulted to fame over the last few years. Their schedules are always packed, their lives nearly always filmed. It can be a lot on the family of four, and they lean on each other to get through the tough times.

"Let's have the four of us, let's have a regroup, because 'Charli, how are you feeling? What's going on?' to me has been the key," Marc said.

Heidi said they've "all gotten so much better at communicating and saying what we each need from the others."

Hear more from the D'Amelios in the video above, including which episodes of season three they can't wait for viewers to watch.

"The D'Amelio Show" is now streaming on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.

