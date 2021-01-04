Houston police searching for missing 84-year-old man Charles McCoy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are hoping someone can help locate an 84-year-old missing man.

Charles McCoy was last seen leaving his home on Lakewod Drive in northeast Houston at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2. He was wearing a green sweater and a black hat at the time. Police don't have an accurate description of the color of McCoy's pants.

McCoy is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes.



McCoy has no reported mental health issues, according to the missing person flyer issued by Houston police.

McCoy is sometimes called "Charles Heath" or "Buddy Heath."

Anyone with information about McCoy's possible whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Intake Desk at 832-394-1840.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
safetysearchamber alertsilver alertmissing person
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus payments for Texans: Your top questions answered
Houston inches closer to possible COVID-19 restrictions
Houston mayor dines in support of restaurant targeted by protest
Here's when and where to get COVID-19 vaccine in Houston
Beloved Clear Lake pediatrician dies after COVID-19 battle
Houston warms up again ahead of next cold front Wednesday
Suspect's mother identified as Midtown shooting victim
Show More
Fort Bend Co. has 10 times more active cases than a few months ago
Mayor Turner to get first dose of Moderna vaccine today
Missing Houston woman with autism last seen on south side
Texans hope restrictive medical marijuana program changes
Cy Park faces Cy Woods in ABC13 & Texan Live's Game of Week
More TOP STORIES News