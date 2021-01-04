Houston police searching for missing 84-year-old man Charles McCoy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are hoping someone can help locate an 84-year-old missing man.Charles McCoy was last seen leaving his home on Lakewod Drive in northeast Houston at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2. He was wearing a green sweater and a black hat at the time. Police don't have an accurate description of the color of McCoy's pants.McCoy is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes.McCoy has no reported mental health issues, according to the missing person flyer issued by Houston police.McCoy is sometimes called "Charles Heath" or "Buddy Heath."Anyone with information about McCoy's possible whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Intake Desk at 832-394-1840.