Texas Faces of COVID-19

2 weeks before man died of COVID-19, he said goodbye to his 7 children in emotional video

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two weeks before he died, 35-year-old Charles "Charley" Torres struggled to breathe as he said his goodbyes to his three children and four stepchildren.

"I love you with all my heart. I love you so much," Torres said in an emotional video. "Take care of your mother. I love you."

There were times when his family thought he would beat COVID-19, but 30 days after he was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 15, he died.

It was Valentine's Day.

"He went in and never came out," said his father, Alex Torres, during an interview with ABC13 on Friday. "It's like losing your shadow. No matter where you go, you have him backing you up all the time."

Torres was from Manvel, Texas. He was an Eagle Scout in high school and became a firefighter with the Manvel Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #6403 and president of the Austin Diocese Knights on Bikes, a Knights of Columbus motorcycle outreach group.

More recently, he worked as a FEMA Disaster Assistance Specialist.

"He's always been a servant. He's done so many things for people," said his mother, Joanie Torres. "We always say, 'Charley's heart is bigger than his body,' and he's just that type of person."

His greater calling, said his parents, was family. He was a good husband to his wife Ana and father to his children and stepchildren.

Three of them are under six years old.

"He took them everywhere. He did everything with him."

Torres is among the almost 43,000 Texans who have died of COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.

His parents said he had underlying health conditions. As people of faith, they see his death as going home.

"God's giving him a little rest right now, but he has something mightier for him to do," his mother said.

The family has since set up a GoFundMe to help his children.

He was the sole provider. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncoronaviruscoronavirus texasfamilycoronavirus pandemicpandemictexas faces of covid 19covid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS FACES OF COVID-19
Chief nursing officer at Houston-area hospital dies of COVID-19
Texas panel looking at latest steps in COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Father of modern Leukemia therapy dies of COVID-19 at 93
Houston man has double lung transplant after getting COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Free water and food distributions continue across Houston
House passes $1.9T COVID relief bill on near party-line vote
Vigil set for Saturday for teens killed in car meet-up crash
Fauci warns progress in COVID fight appears to have stalled
Temperatures climb before a weak cold front approaches
Dates announced for ACL Festival 2021
Easy fixes to boost your car's performance after the freeze
Show More
What's in the new COVID relief bill heading to the Senate?
Public viewing held for child who died during winter storm
New York woman loses job, leads pantry feeding thousands
Harris Co. politician powers push to switch Houston off ERCOT grid
FDA approves device to help protect athletes from traumatic brain injury
More TOP STORIES News