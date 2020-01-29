Charges upgraded against suspected drunk driver after victim declared brain dead

By
Charges have been upgraded against a suspected drunk driver after one of the victims was declared brain dead, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The sheriff wrote in a tweet that 23-year-old Mayra Ospina was declared brain dead at the hospital.

Zachary Castro, 26, is now charged with intoxication manslaughter after deputies say his pickup truck slammed into people trying to help a disabled driver early Monday morning in northwest Harris County.



The crash happened along the 5100 block of Barker Cypress around 12:40 a.m. Authorities say three different vehicles had stopped to help a grey Nissan Altima that had been in a wreck, but the driver of that car was nowhere to be found.

During that time, authorities say the driver of a blue Toyota pick up slammed into the good Samaritans and the stopped cars.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that Castro was under the influence of alcohol.



Cameron Neff was one of the victims in the incident who was not injured. He told ABC13 all they wanted was to help.

"We were good people wanting to help," Neff said. "My advice to anybody in a similar situation is, nothing good ever happens after midnight."

Neff says all he heard was a scream and a boom, and the next thing he saw was the car coming toward him and his van.

"He just tried to pass the vehicles stopped on the roadway. The vehicles were stopped with hazard lights on, there is no reason why they should not have been seen," Sgt. Dashana Cheek-McNeal with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies say Castro admitted to them he had been drinking earlier in the evening.



The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycar crashfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murder suspect believed teen victim would accuse him of rape
Residents find unidentified body floating in SW Houston bayou
Cold front means chilly morning for Southeast Texas
VIDEO: Baby rings cancer bell after beating brain cancer
Dozens block traffic to watch driver do donuts on US-59
'I'm out of diapers' written on baby's stomach at day care
ABC13's Morning News
Show More
Man rides hood of car to stop driver after fender bender
Meet the Beyoncé of Bellaire High School!
Kobe crash: Warning device might not have saved helicopter
Man says explosion threw his truck 'like a ragdoll'
Hotel offers 'baby maker special' to couples for Valentine's Day
More TOP STORIES News