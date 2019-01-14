Man charged for chasing 14-year-old who allegedly caused deadly wreck in north Houston

The chase all started when the teen, who was in a GMC Acadia with two other teens, threw eggs at vehicles.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The man accused of chasing the 14-year-old driver who egged his car and allegedly caused a deadly crash is now facing charges of his own.

Christopher Lopez, 48, has been charged with manslaughter, failure to stop and render aid and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the incident, which happened on New Year's Day in north Houston.

Lopez's car was damaged by the eggs. He then decided to chase the teens.

14-year-old driver charged with murder in crash that killed woman

During the chase, the Harris County Sheriff's Office says the 14-year-old driver ran a red light on Aldine Mail Route Road near Aldine Westfield, and smashed into a woman's Ford F-150, killing her.

The victim in the Ford truck has been identified as 45-year-old Silvia Zavala.

Deputies say Lopez flashed a semi-automatic weapon at the teens.

The 14-year-old has been charged with murder. His name will not be released due to his age.

Lopez faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the charges.

Driver flashed gun at teens before deadly crash in north Houston, deputies say

EMBED More News Videos

Deputies are working through the night to recreate the deadly crash which unfolded on Aldine Mail Route Road on New Year's Day.

