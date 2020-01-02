Charges dropped against driver in fiery crash that killed motorcyclist

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges have been dropped in the case of a man accused of driving while intoxicated before a fiery fatal crash on New Year's Eve.

A judge ordered Friday that 30-year-old Stephen Dario Rodriguez be released from custody, stating in court documents that no probable cause existed for his arrest.

Rodriguez was involved in a crash with a motorcycle early Tuesday on Genoa Red Bluff near Space Center Boulevard.

Police say 24-year-old James Hubbs was riding a motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he hit the passenger side of Rodriguez's small, four-door car. The crash caused both vehicles to spin and catch fire.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Rodriguez was taken to Clear Lake Regional Hospital.

Police initially said Rodriguez was intoxicated at the time of the crash and was charged with DWI. It would have been Rodriguez's third time being charged for driving while intoxicated.

RELATED: Driver charged in fiery crash that killed motorcyclist in SE Houston
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenacar crashmotorcycle accidentmotorcyclescar firecrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3,500 more troops from Bragg's 82nd to deploy to Middle East
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Up to 100 meteors per hour during Quadrantid meteor shower
Bills fan from Houston out $200 after this playoff ticket scam
United Methodist leaders propose split over gay clergy, marriage
2020 scam? Police warn public not to abbreviate year
Bouldering uses no harnesses, but definitely uses muscles
Show More
Traumatic car accident leads NC man to new talent
Woman says Ulta Beauty employee told her she's 'too dark'
Will Harris leaving Astros for Washington on 3-year deal
A.J. Armstrong: Retrial pushed back 4 to 6 weeks
Trump declares Iranian general's 'reign of terror' over
More TOP STORIES News