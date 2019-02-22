Charges dismissed in case of boy killed on Schlitterbahn water slide in Kansas

The family of a 10-year-old boy who died on a giant water slide at a Kansas water park will receive nearly $20 million in settlement payments. (Schwab family)

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KTRK) --
Charges have been dismissed in the case of the Kansas boy who died riding a Schlitterbahn water slide in 2016.

A judge dismissed the charges Friday, citing improper "illegal" evidence presented to the grand jury.

Caleb Thomas Schwab was decapitated while on the Verruckt on Aug. 7.

The 168-feet tall slide means "insane" in German. Following Caleb's death, the ride was closed indefinitely.

Schlitterbahn owner Jeff Henry and designer John Schooley were charged with second-degree murder, and operations manager Tyler Miles was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 10-year-old boy's death.

In 2017, the Schwab family reached a settlement of nearly $20 million in settlement payments, according to court documents.
