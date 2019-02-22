KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KTRK) --Charges have been dismissed in the case of the Kansas boy who died riding a Schlitterbahn water slide in 2016.
A judge dismissed the charges Friday, citing improper "illegal" evidence presented to the grand jury.
Caleb Thomas Schwab was decapitated while on the Verruckt on Aug. 7.
The 168-feet tall slide means "insane" in German. Following Caleb's death, the ride was closed indefinitely.
Schlitterbahn owner Jeff Henry and designer John Schooley were charged with second-degree murder, and operations manager Tyler Miles was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 10-year-old boy's death.
In 2017, the Schwab family reached a settlement of nearly $20 million in settlement payments, according to court documents.