Jeffrey Henry was arrested in connection with a Kansas criminal case arising from a 10-year-old boy's death on the world's largest waterslide.

Charges have been dismissed in the case of the Kansas boy who died riding a Schlitterbahn water slide in 2016.A judge dismissed the charges Friday, citing improper "illegal" evidence presented to the grand jury.Caleb Thomas Schwab was decapitated while on the Verruckt on Aug. 7.The 168-feet tall slide means "insane" in German. Following Caleb's death, the ride was closed indefinitely. Schlitterbahn owner Jeff Henry and designer John Schooley were charged with second-degree murder, and operations manager Tyler Miles was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the 10-year-old boy's death.In 2017, the Schwab family reached a settlement of nearly $20 million in settlement payments, according to court documents