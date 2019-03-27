Jussie Smollett update: Charges against 'Empire' actor dropped; 'not an exoneration,' prosecutor says

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5218258" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Jussie Smollett addressed the media Tuesday after disorderly conduct charges against the "Empire" actor were dropped. "I have been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one. I would not be my mother's son if I was capable of one drop of what I have been accused of," he said.