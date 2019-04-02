Crime & Safety

Stampede erupts, 19 people injured outside Nipsey Hussle vigil

EMBED <>More Videos

A chaotic scene broke out and several people were injured after a large crowd gathered at the Hyde Park store where rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed.

By ABC7.com staff
HYDE PARK, LOS ANGELES -- A chaotic scene broke out and 19 people were hospitalized Monday night after a large crowd gathered and then stampeded at the Hyde Park store where rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed.

The Los Angeles Fire Department transported two critical patients, one who was hit by a vehicle and another with a traumatic penetrating injury due to an unknown cause. Two others were seriously hurt and 15 were transported with non-life-threatening injuries. A number of people also walked into emergency rooms on their own to get checked out.

Fire officials said the exact cause of the disturbance was unclear. Most of the injuries may have occurred as the crowd fled in panic, officials said.

EMBED More News Videos

At least 19 people were hospitalized after a vigil for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle turned violent Monday night.



An LAFD spokesperson said that there may have been one gunshot victim. Authorities initially reported there was no evidence of that but fire officials later said they are still trying to sort that out.

The LAPD had earlier tweeted that there was not a shooting at the site: "Our men and women are on scene and making every effort to protect everyone in attendance at the Nipsey Hussle vigil. Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear to be accurate. We do have injured in the chaos and are attempting to restore order."



"We understand the community is mourning and we feel your loss. We are asking for everyone to follow the officers directions and disperse from the immediate area."

During the day, hundreds of people had gathered peacefully at the store where the rapper had been slain Sunday afternoon. Fans were gathering to remember him.

Later in the evening, a disturbance suddenly broke out in the crowd and people began fleeing from the store.

EMBED More News Videos

A chaotic scene broke out and several people were injured after a large crowd gathered and then stampeded at the Hyde Park store where rapper Nipsey Hussle was killed.



LAPD officers began forming skirmish lines and keeping people away from the scene. Eyewitness News was there when people were running for their lives. Many even tried to shove themselves underneath the ABC7 news van for safety. Babies were heard crying and several shoes were left behind amid the chaos.

RELATED: Rapper Stix says Nipsey Hussle was inspiration, dedication to community

Fans of the slain rapper said Hussle would not have wanted more violence.

"I'm pretty sure he would be really upset. He never wanted this for this community. No violence," one fan said.

As the chaos lessened, the LAPD later released the name of the suspect wanted in Hussle's death. The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Eric Holder. He was last seen in a 2016 white four-door Chevy Cruze with the California license plate 7RJD742.
EMBED More News Videos

A suspect wanted in the shooting death of Nipsey Hussle was identified by police Monday night.



The scene of the stampede was eventually blocked off and off limits to the public. A crisis management team was working on moving all candles and flowers to one area, and at 5 a.m. Tuesday, a sanitation team will arrive to clean up the debris. The hope is people will be able to return to the scene to continue mourning the death of the rapper, but in a safe and secure manner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyhyde parklos angelesriotrappercelebrity deathsvigilshootingmemorial
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Opening statements in teen's murder trial
Wrecker driver finds woman dead in back seat of car
Missing Kentucky teen may be headed to Houston with relative
Nipsey Hussle shooting: Police identify suspect
Chaos erupts, several injured outside Nipsey Hussle vigil
Missing 15-year-old may be traveling with 47-year-old man
New app saves you money at the pump and in restaurants
Show More
Houston festival to celebrate all-things fried chicken
Deputies find woman asleep in her car in middle of Beltway 8
School bus involved in wreck in southwest Houston
'Avengers: Endgame' tickets available, new trailer out
The 60: U.S. could run out of avocados if border shut down
More TOP STORIES News