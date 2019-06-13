Chaos breaks out at funeral for well-known ATV rider

PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- Police say riders on illegal ATVs and dirt bikes terrorized residents during a funeral for one of their own.Pennsauken police got tangled with mourners Tuesday who showed up in large numbers to pay respects to one of their fellow riders, 34-year-old David Rivera. Two people were arrested. A number of vehicles confiscated by Pennsauken and Camden police."Today we had quite a number of ATVs rolling through the city, terrorizing residents and neighborhoods," said Camden County Police Lt. Zsakhiem James.Police say many riders tend to drive recklessly through the streets, endangering themselves and others.Rivera himself was killed when he crashed into a tractor-trailer rig last Monday going 50 to 60 miles an hour at 9:30 in the morning.Although she mourns his loss, his own sister is upset with him."He didn't value life as much as he should have, and it's crazy," Maria Rivera said.A number of residents are critical of how many ATV and dirt bike users ride recklessly through the streets. One video sent to us by Camden County police shows an ATV rider losing control of his vehicle and slamming into a parked car."They run reckless, it's not only for the kids, but the cars that's passing by, you don't see them until it's too late, and then if you hit them it's your fault, not theirs," resident Elliott Torres said.Nicola Hernandez said, "They're tearing up the parks. They come in here and they do ride around wheelies, and they're tearing up the parks."Camden's mayor and other officials have had enough and recently announced a new bill that calls for stricter penalties for illegal use of ATVs and dirt bikes, including fines of up to $1,000 for the first offense and confiscation of their vehicles for up to seven days.Ultimately a number of people in Camden, including Rivera's brother, believe ATV and dirt bike riders need their own designated place to ride."They don't have any place, they gotta ride out on the street, they need their own place and we need to get them their own place," Alejandro Ruberte said.A number of residents we spoke with also support the idea of a designated place to use ATVs and dirt bikes.