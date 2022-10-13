Woman wanted after running away from rollover crash that killed pedestrian in SE Houston, HPD says

The driver didn't even own the car she wrecked and had met the other women riding with her at a club earlier in the night, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need help searching for a woman accused of walking away from a southeast Houston hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead in September.

Chantay Solano-Saldana, 26, is charged with failure to stop and render aid, according to the Houston Police Department.

The video above is from the original report: Driver runs from deadly rollover wreck after meeting passengers at club, HPD says

Solano-Saldana is wanted for her role in the death of Evelina Channel McKenzie, 37.

On Sept. 26, at about 1:20 a.m., HPD said a black Dodge Charger was speeding on Clearwood Drive near Almeda Genoa Road.

The Dodge reportedly veered off the street, hit a light pole, rolled over, and hit McKenzie, who was walking by.

McKenzie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said four people were inside the Dodge at the time of the crash, three of who were detained for questioning.

Officers previously reported the driver didn't own the car and had met the passengers at a club earlier in the night.

The Dodge driver, later identified as Solano-Saldana, was seen running away from the scene by witnesses.

Solano-Saldana was subsequently charged in the crash as the suspect driver, HPD said.

A 2021 booking photo of Solano-Saldana is attached below.

Officers said they have been unable to find Solano-Saldana and are urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

