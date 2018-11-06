Channelview schools on lockout due to nearby SWAT standoff

Scene is contained within the complex and a specific apartment unit. No threat to surrounding area. Male subject is wanted on an open felony warrant. https://t.co/KCRffDgzHW — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 6, 2018

Channelview High School/Kolarik 9th Grade Center, Joe Frank Campbell Learning Center and Barrett-Lee Early Childhood Center are currently on Lockout due to police activity in the area. pic.twitter.com/1qdU7pbeZ9 — ChannelviewISD (@ChannelviewISD) November 6, 2018

Multiple schools in Channelview are on lockout as a safety precaution while officers surround a nearby apartment.The Harris County Sheriff's Office is responding to a barricaded subject in an apartment complex in the 900 block of Sheldon Road.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that there's a man in the apartment wanted on an open felony warrant. The scene is said to be contained with no threat to the surrounding area.According to a tweet from the school district, Channelview High School/Kolarik 9th Grade Center, Joe Frank Campbell Learning Center and Barrett-Lee Early Childhood Center are on lockout status, meaning no one is allowed in or out.