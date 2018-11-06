Channelview schools on lockout due to nearby SWAT standoff

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) --Multiple schools in Channelview are on lockout as a safety precaution while officers surround a nearby apartment.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office is responding to a barricaded subject in an apartment complex in the 900 block of Sheldon Road.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that there's a man in the apartment wanted on an open felony warrant. The scene is said to be contained with no threat to the surrounding area.
Scene is contained within the complex and a specific apartment unit. No threat to surrounding area. Male subject is wanted on an open felony warrant. https://t.co/KCRffDgzHW— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 6, 2018
According to a tweet from the school district, Channelview High School/Kolarik 9th Grade Center, Joe Frank Campbell Learning Center and Barrett-Lee Early Childhood Center are on lockout status, meaning no one is allowed in or out.
Channelview High School/Kolarik 9th Grade Center, Joe Frank Campbell Learning Center and Barrett-Lee Early Childhood Center are currently on Lockout due to police activity in the area. pic.twitter.com/1qdU7pbeZ9— ChannelviewISD (@ChannelviewISD) November 6, 2018