Channelview schools on lockout due to nearby SWAT standoff

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) --
Multiple schools in Channelview are on lockout as a safety precaution while officers surround a nearby apartment.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is responding to a barricaded subject in an apartment complex in the 900 block of Sheldon Road.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that there's a man in the apartment wanted on an open felony warrant. The scene is said to be contained with no threat to the surrounding area.


According to a tweet from the school district, Channelview High School/Kolarik 9th Grade Center, Joe Frank Campbell Learning Center and Barrett-Lee Early Childhood Center are on lockout status, meaning no one is allowed in or out.
