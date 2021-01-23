Education

Channelview ISD cancels final exams this month so students can catch up on their work

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- School officials have decided to cancel a set of final exams this January in hopes to help students catch up on missing assignments.

The tests were set to take place from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, however school leaders say there are students who need help getting through their virtual classes.

During that week, students who attend class in-person will have time to get caught up on any missing assignments, or work ahead on future classwork.

"We are well aware that this has been a challenging year for students," said Channelview ISD Superintendent Greg Ollis. "Our main concern and priority will always be to ensure they are receiving a quality education. We know this decision will help those students who are struggling academically."

The school said a decision has not been made regarding July testing.

