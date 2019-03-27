Disasters & Accidents

Challenger astronaut widow's home goes up in flames in El Lago

EMBED <>More Videos

A fire ripped through the home of a Challenger astronaut's widow in El Lago early Wednesday morning.

EL LAGO, Texas (KTRK) -- A fire ripped through the home of a Challenger astronaut's widow in El Lago early Wednesday morning.

Witnesses say the home on West Chelsea Place went up in flames just before 5 a.m. The fire was so intense, firefighters had to back off for a bit.

Neighbors say the home belongs to Cheryl McNair, the widow of challenger astronaut Ronald Erwin McNair. The Seabrook Fire Department did save her cat and some of the NASA memorabilia inside.

"NASA is just learning about the fire and our hearts go out to the McNair family. We appreciate the tremendous support and assistance provided by first responders and the community," said NASA spokesman Kelly Humphries.

RELATED: Remembering the 1986 Challenger disaster

EMBED More News Videos

Remembering the 1986 Challenger disaster

Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsel lagonasafirejohnson space center
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Houston city council votes no on garbage fee for Prop B
LIVE VIDEO: Harris County Sheriff's deputy involved in crash
Houston Ship Channel reopens after last of pygas tanks secured
Naked man lurking at home caught thanks to social media follower
Former Astros draft pick arrested in child sex sting
PlayStation sale turns into deadly shooting of masked gunman
NRG Stadium hosting Bayern Munich-Real Madrid clash
Show More
SWEET SENDOFF: UH heads to Kansas City to compete in Sweet 16
Celebrate the royal baby's arrival with free cupcakes
Jussie Smollett update: Police investigative files on 'Empire' actor released
First adult-only, all-inclusive resort opens in Florida Keys
Houston chefs and bars nab 11 James Beard nominations
More TOP STORIES News