Challenger astronaut widow's home goes up in flames in El Lago

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5110267" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Remembering the 1986 Challenger disaster

EL LAGO, Texas (KTRK) -- A fire ripped through the home of a Challenger astronaut's widow in El Lago early Wednesday morning.Witnesses say the home on West Chelsea Place went up in flames just before 5 a.m. The fire was so intense, firefighters had to back off for a bit.Neighbors say the home belongs to Cheryl McNair, the widow of challenger astronaut Ronald Erwin McNair. The Seabrook Fire Department did save her cat and some of the NASA memorabilia inside."NASA is just learning about the fire and our hearts go out to the McNair family. We appreciate the tremendous support and assistance provided by first responders and the community," said NASA spokesman Kelly Humphries.