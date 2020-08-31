Arts & Entertainment

Chadwick Boseman: Kids pose with action figures as tribute to late 'Black Panther' star

Chadwick Boseman touched so many lives.

Now people are posting photos of their kids on social media paying tribute to the late "Black Panther" star.

The 43-year-old actor lost his private, four-year battle with colon cancer Friday.

RELATED: MTV VMAs honor Chadwick Boseman: 'His impact lives forever'
EMBED More News Videos

Host Keke Palmer said Chadwick Boseman was "a true hero, not just on screen but in everything he did."


The tributes show kids donning the Marvel superhero costume, doing the Wakanda Forever salute with their arms and posing with their action figures.

Besides starring as Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, Boseman also portrayed Black icons Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall on film.

RELATED: 'Black Panther' director writes emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman
EMBED More News Videos

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died Friday of cancer, his representative said. He was 43.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrity deathsmarvelblack panther
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 killed in Bryan plane crash all part of the same family
Why you'll need to set aside some of unemployment benefits
Bill to decriminalize pot at federal level up for House vote
Derek Chauvin asks to have George Floyd murder charges dismissed
Companies pledge to give workers time off to vote
Body of Maliyah Bass formally identified
5 shot, 1 fatally, outside Chicago pancake house
Show More
1 killed as Trump supporters, protesters clash in Portland
Petition to replace statue with Chadwick Boseman circulates
N.J. mayor rescinds $2,500 police bill over BLM protest
Heat index values expected to exceed 108 degrees Monday
United dropped fees to change flights or fly standby
More TOP STORIES News