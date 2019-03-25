Crime & Safety

Shopper with child targeted in Central Market parking lot robbery attempt near River Oaks

Video shows the suspect try to get into the car, but the victim was able to put her car in reverse.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police need your help identifying two suspects they say tried to rob a woman after shopping.

New video shows a woman getting into her car at the Central Market on Westheimer and Weslayan back in January. She had just finished placing her groceries and 2-year-old in his car seat.

A black vehicle pulls out of the parking spot next to hers and seconds later, you see a man, who police say had a gun, get out and open the passenger door.

The man couldn't get into the victim's car, so she quickly reversed out of the parking space, narrowly missing a woman pushing a shopping cart behind her vehicle.

The suspect got back into the car and took off.

If you have any information about what happened or recognize the suspect car, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
