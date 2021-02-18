Texas woman gets incorrect $200K CenterPoint bill in midst of winter storm

CenterPoint is warning its customers of an incorrect email going around claiming they owe thousands of dollars on their bill.

A viewer shared a photo of an email that looks like it came from CenterPoint. The viewer told ABC13 she usually gets an email advising her of the gas bill due but this one seemed pretty out of the ordinary.

The viewer said her average bill is $52 but the photo of the email shared shows she owes $202,102.16. It may be worth noting that the amount starts with 2021, and ends with 0216. Feb. 16, 2021 was the date of the coldest point during this historic winter storm.

ABC13 reached out to CenterPoint regarding this situation, which is something the company said it's aware of. CenterPoint released the following statement:

"We have just been alerted about this issue and are working on a prompt resolution. Customers do not owe this amount. We'll update our customers and media once we have a resolution."

This email is just the latest tricky scenario customers have encountered this week

SEE ALSO: Fake energy workers looking to get inside homes without power, HPD chief says

Earlier in the week, Houston police warned residents about people pretending to be CenterPoint Energy workers in order to get into customers' homes.

"We have reports of scofflaws impersonating [CenterPoint Energy] employees to gain access to homes to victimize occupants," wrote Chief Art Acevedo. "Restoring outages in our area due to severe weather does not require entering residences."

On Tuesday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas warned scammers are also taking to social media to prey on the vulnerable, asking energy customers to text their private account numbers.

ERCOT said it does not need any information from customers affected by the outages to get the power back on.

The video above is from a previous story.
