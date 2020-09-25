census

Federal judge says 2020 census must continue for another month

ORLANDO, Florida -- A federal judge has stopped the 2020 census from finishing at the end of September and ordered the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident to continue for another month through the end of October, saying a shortened schedule likely would produce inaccurate results.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in California made her ruling late Thursday, two days after hearing arguments from attorneys for the Census Bureau, and attorneys for civil rights groups and local governments that had sued the Census Bureau in an effort to halt the 2020 census from stopping at the end of the month. Attorneys for the civil rights groups and local governments said the shortened schedule would undercount residents in minority and hard-to-count communities.

Koh said inaccuracies produced from a shortened schedule would affect the distribution of federal funding and political representation. The census is used to determine how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed each year and how many congressional seats each state gets.

Government attorneys had argued that the census must finish by the end of September to meet a Dec. 31 deadline for turning over numbers used for deciding how many congressional seats each state gets.

Koh's preliminary injunction suspends that end-of-the-year deadline, too. The San Jose, California-based judge had previously issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the Census Bureau from winding down field operations until she made a ruling in the lawsuit.

Attorneys for the Census Bureau and the Department of Commerce, which oversees the agency, had said during the hearing they would likely appeal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsabc7ny instagramu.s. & worldcensus
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CENSUS
New mural in East End holds powerful message
Half million homes are gay marriages 5 years after SCOTUS ruling
Federal judges: Trump plan on congressional districts violates law
Students can be hit hard if census isn't filled out
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed, 4 children injured in N Harris Co. crash
2nd wave of COVID-19 showed to be more contagious, study finds
Unlicensed group home owner out on bond for different case
Former NASCAR driver accused of N95 mask fraud
2 people shot after 2 vehicles pull into NE Houston gas station
George Floyd's childhood friends join BLM town hall
FDA warns about 'Benadryl Challenge' on TikTok
Show More
Texas governor takes aim at rioting in midst of renewed unrest
Official and 3 others indicted on 134 felonies in voter fraud case
Chadwick Boseman tribute now on display at Downtown Disney
Biden-Harris campaign makes virtual stops in Texas
Watt brothers to play in NFL game together for 1st time
More TOP STORIES News