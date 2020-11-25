Thanks to generous Houstonians, struggling family of 9 gets Christmas miracle

Cecilia Diaz has three generations living under one roof, bringing the household to a total of nine. This includes Diaz, her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. The family was devastated last year when Diaz's daughter died after battling several health conditions.
To add to the burden, her home was falling apart. The home is more than 40 years old and was ravaged by Hurricane Harvey.
"I didn't know what to do," Diaz said. "I had to take care of the kids and my daughter was gone."
ORIGINAL STORY:Family of 9 struggles to make ends meet after daughter's death
Diaz reached out to Americorps SBP for help. A case worker immediately got to work. Now, Diaz said after her story was shared, and a GoFundMe page was created. More than $15,000 has been raised to help the family.
The organization continues to repair the Diaz family home.
"Everything has changed," she said. "We have a home. We have people helping us. I can say that as many times, and I thank God."
Atilana Chavez with Americorps SBP, who has been helping the family, said she felt a personal connection to them from the start.
"I'm overwhelmed with joy for the family because they truly need it," she said. "They deserve it. They've been through so much."
The owner of Lonestar Furniture, Jonathan Perez, is one of the thousands of people who have stepped up to help the family. He said he and his company will be donating a refrigerator and much-needed furniture.
"My heart was broken," he said. "As soon as we saw it, we reached out and asked what we could do to help."
Chavez wants to help continue creating a Christmas miracle for the family. She started a GoFundMe page and is asking for donations: furniture, clothes, toys, or Christmas gifts for the children.
Chavez said those who want help can donate or give her a call at 832-857-0427.
The organization Americorps SBP is always looking for volunteers or people in need of help.
