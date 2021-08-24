Former CE King HS student trying to visit girlfriend caught with gun on campus, district says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former C.E. King High School student is being investigated by police after a gun was found as he was trying to visit his girlfriend at the school.It happened Monday afternoon. According to a letter sent to parents by Sheldon ISD, the girlfriend, who's a current student at the school, opened the door for her boyfriend - a former C.E. King student.A hall monitor and campus police recognized the boyfriend and stopped him for questioning."Through the investigative process, a gun was found on the individual after he was apprehended and removed from the building," read the letter.The district said though a gun was found, police believe "he was there to visit his girlfriend and did not have threatening intentions.""This situation is taken very seriously, and this individual will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," read the letter. "Allowing individuals who are not students access to the campus is a direct violation of the student handbook and code of conduct."The district said the girl is facing disciplinary action. The boyfriend is currently under investigation.Sheldon ISD strongly reminds parents that students should not open locked exterior doors for anyone trying to get into the campus, even if they recognize them.School officials said visitors should enter the building through the front office to check in and complete a background check.