face mask

CDC says it will update mask guidance amid COVID surge: 'Any mask is better than no mask'

Prior to omicron, CDC director Rochelle Walensky resisted suggesting N95 masks for the average American.
By Anne Flaherty
EMBED <>More Videos

More than 1.4 million new US COVID cases reported in 24 hours

WASHINGTON -- The CDC says it plans to update its mask guidance to "best reflect the multiple options available to people and the different levels of protection they provide."

The CDC did not say when its guidance will be updated. In the meantime, the CDC said in a statement, "any mask is better than no mask, and we encourage Americans to wear a well-fitting mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Since the arrival of omicron, health experts have urged Americans to upgrade their cloth masks to an N95 or KN95 because the new variant is so highly transmissible. But these higher-grade masks are costly and hard to find.

EMBED More News Videos

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told "Good Morning America" why the newly updated CDC guidelines don't require testing at the end of isolation.



Prior to omicron, CDC director Rochelle Walensky resisted suggesting N95 masks for the average American because the CDC didn't want to discourage people from wearing any mask.

Dawn O'Connell, a top official at the Health and Human Services Department, said Tuesday that the Biden administration plans to increase production of N95s. There are already 737 million N95 masks in the strategic national stockpile available for medical workers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdcface maskcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
FACE MASK
Evidence emerging cloth masks are not as effective as surgical masks
Harris Co. mask mandate can remain in place, state court rules
Students face COVID precautions heading back to class after break
Apple reinstates mask mandate at US stores over COVID concerns
TOP STORIES
15-year-old girl shot to death as she walked dog in SW Houston
2 dead in 5 fires across Houston area during 4-hour stretch overnight
Large flames engulf home under construction in South Houston
Family loses second child in wrong-way crash on Westpark Tollway
Slow warming trend before weekend cold front
Biden sending more COVID tests to schools to keep them open
US consumer prices soared 7% in past year, most since 1982
Show More
NY judge denies Prince Andrew's motion to dismiss Giuffre suit
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US, Britain
Woman had no ties to area where her body was found, family says
Emmett Till, his mother to be awarded Congressional Gold Medal
Baby, 3 others escape helicopter crash without serious injuries
More TOP STORIES News