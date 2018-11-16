CCISD schools on lockout after report of man with gun in the area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Clear Lake Intermediate School has been placed under lockout status as a precaution after reports of a man with a gun in the area.

School officials say their lockout means students and staff are staying in their classrooms and no visitors can come on campus at this time.


Harris County Precinct 8 deputies got a report of a man carrying a handgun walking near Clear Lake Intermediate School shortly after 11 a.m.

The man reportedly got into a white Toyota minivan and left the area southbound on El Camino Real.

As a precaution, Clear Lake Intermediate School, as well as Ward Elementary, Clear Lake Elementary, Falcon Pass Elementary and Space Center Intermediate have been placed on lockout while deputies search the area.

Deputies stress there is no reason to believe the man entered any schools.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office and Houston police are assisting in the investigation.

