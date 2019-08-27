CCA Texas Star Fishing Tournament May 27-Sep 4

The State of Texas Angler's Rodeo (STAR) Tournament is the annual membership recruitment drive for CCA Texas. The tournament spans the entire Texas Gulf Coast and offers current CCA Texas members the chance to win over $1,000,000 in prizes and scholarships. The STAR Tournament runs from the Saturday before Memorial Day through Labor Day. Get more info here.

Helpful Links For The Tournament

Sign Up | Rules | Prizes | Leaderboard