CCA Texas Star Fishing Tournament May 27-Sep 4
The State of Texas Angler's Rodeo (STAR) Tournament is the annual membership recruitment drive for CCA Texas. The tournament spans the entire Texas Gulf Coast and offers current CCA Texas members the chance to win over $1,000,000 in prizes and scholarships. The STAR Tournament runs from the Saturday before Memorial Day through Labor Day. Get more info here.
What will the forecast be for CCA Texas Star Fishing Tournament?
Check out the links below:
Mega Doppler 13
Weather Radar
ABC13 Weather App
