WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

CCA Texas Star Fishing Tournament

Monday, May 15, 2023 1:23PM

CCA Texas Star Fishing Tournament May 27-Sep 4

The State of Texas Angler's Rodeo (STAR) Tournament is the annual membership recruitment drive for CCA Texas. The tournament spans the entire Texas Gulf Coast and offers current CCA Texas members the chance to win over $1,000,000 in prizes and scholarships. The STAR Tournament runs from the Saturday before Memorial Day through Labor Day. Get more info here.

Helpful Links For The Tournament


Sign Up | Rules | Prizes | Leaderboard

What will the forecast be for CCA Texas Star Fishing Tournament?
Check out the links below:

Mega Doppler 13
Weather Radar
ABC13 Weather App
Report a correction or typo
Related Topics
Watch Live
ON NOW