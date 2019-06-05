U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers shoot, kill driver who didn't stop at California border crossing: Police

SAN DIEGO, California (KTRK) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers shot and killed a U.S. citizen after he failed to stop for an inspection at the San Ysidro Port of Entry Monday night in California, officials say.
According to a CBP spokesperson, around 7:30 p.m., a white pickup arrived at the border crossing along the San Diego/Tijuana border to enter the United States.
San Diego police told ABC News several CBP officers tried to stop the 23-year-old driver as he tried to drive through the inspection area.
He then began firing a gun out of his truck toward the officers, then got out of the truck and continued shooting, police said.
Officers fired back, hitting him.
Witnesses reported hearing at least a dozen shots.
CBP officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue attempted to treat his injuries, but he did not survive, San Diego PD said in a statement.
Seven officers were involved in the shooting.
None of them were hurt.
Police have identified the suspect but did not release his name, pending notification of his family.
Operations at the San Ysidro Port of Entry were suspended for about 30 minutes before reopening.
The agency plans to conduct an internal review, which is standard policy.
