CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Mother wants answers after daughter and friend are beaten

Two teens are attacked during alleged road rage incident. (KTRK)

OMAHA, Nebraska --
A Nebraska mother wants justice for her daughter after she says a road rage attack injured the teen.

On Thursday, Rochelle's 17-year-old daughter called with the terrifying news.

She told her mother a man and woman attacked her and friend.

"They hurt my baby. They hurt my baby," said the mother, known by her first name, Rochelle.

The mother provided WOWT-TV with video showing bottles being thrown. Then, it escalates to punches and the girls are left to defend themselves.

"These are adults in their late 30s early 40s, attacking 17-year-olds that look like they're 17," said the mother.

Both girls ended up being treated at the hospital. Both of them have fully recovered.

Police are investigating the incident
