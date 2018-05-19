CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Mother wants answers after daughter and friend are beaten

OMAHA, Nebraska --A Nebraska mother wants justice for her daughter after she says a road rage attack injured the teen.
On Thursday, Rochelle's 17-year-old daughter called with the terrifying news.
She told her mother a man and woman attacked her and friend.
"They hurt my baby. They hurt my baby," said the mother, known by her first name, Rochelle.
The mother provided WOWT-TV with video showing bottles being thrown. Then, it escalates to punches and the girls are left to defend themselves.
"These are adults in their late 30s early 40s, attacking 17-year-olds that look like they're 17," said the mother.
Both girls ended up being treated at the hospital. Both of them have fully recovered.
Police are investigating the incident