Caught on camera: Truck rams through gas station

By ABC7.com staff
ORTONVILLE, Mich. -- Surveillance video from a Michigan gas station shows a speeding truck ram right through the front doors, with people standing just feet away.

Inside the store, the wreck left a complete mess. Video shows the driver, later identified as William Edmonds, 24, take a spill as he rips off his license plate.

He then walks out like nothing happened.

Hours later, police arrested him at home.

An employee says he is a regular at the gas station.

Police say he told them he just got new tires and wanted to speed around the pumps when he lost control.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michigangas stationcar into buildingcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman carjacked in 'bump and rob' near Rice University
Astros fans prepare for chilly Game 4 watch party
Chilly mornings, nice afternoons this weekend!
Houston-area senior home has pile of candy for trick-or-treaters
19-year-old shot, killed after argument in west Harris Co.
Houston's Top 10 Pumpkin Patches
Missing 14-year-old girl believed to be with 34-year-old man
Show More
Woman being questioned after man shot multiple times
Man crashes into bar after being denied entry to another bar
Lost dog found in Deer Park sewer
TAKE IT BACK: Astros rally to take must-win Game 3 in D.C
DEA collecting unwanted prescriptions Saturday
More TOP STORIES News