A teenager caused half a million dollars in damages to a Walmart in San Angelo after he crashed his pickup truck into the store.Witnesses say they saw the 19-year-old walk out of the store, arguing with a woman in the parking lot.Another person intervened and convinced the woman to go back inside.That's when the teen got into his truck and barreled into the store.He sped away and hit a car in the parking lot. He was arrested.