Caught on camera: Car goes 198 mph on North Carolina highway

EMBED </>More Videos

Video shows car going 198 mph in dangerous street racing stunt

WAKE COUNTY, North Carolina --
A viral street racing stunt landed a North Carolina man in trouble. New video shows him going 198 miles per hour.

"We're 198, boys and girls. True Hellcat and it still run good," the driver can be heard saying on the video.

It looks like a scene from one of the Fast and Furious movies. That's 22-year-old William Jefferson behind the wheel of a Dodge Challenger.

Authorities say Jefferson was driving faster than 100 mph in a 40 mph zone.

SEE ALSO: Suspect tackled in cow pasture after high speed chase in Hellcat
EMBED More News Videos

Live footage of a high-speed chase on the east freeway.


"It's one reason why I don't want my kids on the roads late at night," said Maryanne McAdams, a mother who lives in the area. "I don't have a driver yet -- we're about a year away -- but it's that kind of stuff that makes me really nervous."

This video was posted on YouTube. Then someone sent the video to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

"I don't think that road is particularly dangerous but anybody going 198 mph and it's going to be particularly dangerous," McAdams said. "It's really a miracle that nobody was hurt or killed in that."

Now Jefferson is facing charges of street racing and reckless driving.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
speedingdrivingdriveryoutubecaught on camerau.s. & worldNorth Carolina
Related
Suspect says Louis Vuitton shoes ruined in cow pasture
'Hellcat' muscle car driver sentenced after memorable chase
'Just trying to get to Maryland' says man driving over 160 mph
Top Stories
What we know about the Watts family and the killings
Dad directs police to bodies of his pregnant wife and girls
Body found at burning home where 87-year-old went missing
Man wanted for wife's murder arrested nearly 20 years later
Benefit today for teen robbed and shot to death in NW Houston
Post Oak Little League opens World Series with win
'Uncle' accused of beating 7 children with extension cord
Santa Fe ISD adds more protection as school year starts
Show More
Boy with brain tumor gets ultimate Houston Texans experience
City of Houston taps CP3 and Harden for DNC pep rally
Parents give new failing grade to new accountability system
Digital Deal of the Day
FREE STUFF: Enjoy a weekend of salsa, concerts and movies
More News