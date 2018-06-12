CAUGHT ON CAMERA

California man releases video to track down hit-and-run driver

EMBED </>More Videos

A San Mateo County man is taking an extraordinary step to find a driver who crashed into his new home. (KGO-TV)

HALF MOON BAY, California --
A San Mateo County man is taking an extraordinary step to find a driver who crashed into his new home.

David Hodge posted surveillance video on Youtube showing an out of control sedan smashing into his home on Magellan Avenue in Half Moon Bay last Thursday evening.

The driver sped away after the crash. No one inside was hurt.

Hodge was out of the country, and got word of the accident from neighbors. He went online and saw the video

Hodge estimates the crash caused $100,000 damage to the house and a car and other items.

He said the car, which he believes to be a 2000 to 2002, BMW Z3 Coupe, will be easy to find, claiming there are only a couple of them registered within a 100 mile radius of Half Moon Bay.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimehit and runhit and run accidentcrashcar crashdriverCHPinvestigationcaught on cameracaught on videosurveillancesurveillance videomust-see video
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Mom saves 2 kids moments before toy car burst into flames
Caught on camera: Car goes 198 mph on highway
'Pro' robbers strike 2 more businesses across Houston-area
Video shows woman being choked, pinned and robbed
3 men seen robbing customers and NE Houston Exxon
More caught on camera
Top Stories
LIVE: Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery now in court
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Show More
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Woman killed inside her apartment in northwest Houston
More News