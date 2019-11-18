Caught on camera: 4 hooded suspects break into CBD oil shop

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A quartet of concealed suspects are being sought by police after they were caught on camera breaking into a business that specializes in selling CBD oils.

It happened at the CBD Med Shop on Highway 146. Surveillance video shows a white Jeep pull up to the business.

Within minutes, the four hooded suspects smashed a window and ran inside. They ripped covers from the display cases, but they didn't get away with much.

Shaun Smith is the co-owner of the business that was broken into.

"The interesting part was, when they actually uncovered, looked inside our cases, they just looked confused," Smith said. "Because they didn't know what it was that they had. I guess that they just weren't very educated about CBD."

CBD products won't get you high, but it they are used to treat anxiety, depression, PTSD, and pain, among other ailments, according to Smith.

One suspect was able to get away with a cash register, but Smith said there was no money inside.
