Texas non-profit raffling off herd of cattle worth nearly $20,000

WASHINGTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you've ever dreamed of owning a herd of cattle, now is your chance!

The Washington on the Brazos Historical Foundation is hosting a raffle called 'Beef on the Brazos' where you can win 20 F1 Braford heifers.

Raffle tickets are being sold until the end of June at $50 each. The group says only 2,000 tickets will be sold to win the heifers, which have an estimated value of nearly $20,000.

The cattle will be delivered free within 100 miles, or, if the winner prefers, they will be delivered to Cattleman's Livestock Auction in Brenham, Texas with a check sent directly to the winner. The group says the heifers each weigh between 700 and 800 lbs.

The drawing will take place June 30 at Independence Hall at Washington on the Brazos and will be streamed on the group's Facebook page.

All proceeds from raffle tickets will go to the Washington on the Brazos Historical Foundation.

For full raffle details, click here.
