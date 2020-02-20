Pets & Animals

21 cats abandoned without food and water for 2 weeks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dozens of cats were rescued in west Houston with the help of deputies after they were left alone without food or water.

The Houston SPCA posted a tweet Thursday afternoon saying nearly 21 cats were abandoned in an apartment two weeks ago.



The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's office said it happened in the 6000 block of Winsome Lane. They said investigators will be seeking abandonment charges.

Photos posted on the SPCA's Twitter account shows deputies rescuing the cats.

"They are now getting individualized treatment on our campus," wrote the SPCA.

READ ALSO: Houstonians come out to rescue abandoned parakeets at park

EMBED More News Videos

The latest discovery is unusual, but it's happened before.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonpetanimal rescuecatspetsanimalanimal newspet rescuecute animalsanimals
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
More TOP STORIES News