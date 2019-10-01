Catering cart goes out of control at O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO, Illinois -- Wild video captured an American Airlines catering cart losing control on the tarmac at O'Hare International Airport Monday.

A spokesperson for American Airlines said they believe an accelerator on the cart became stuck, causing it to lose control

Video shot by a passenger waiting for a flight shows the cart driving in circles, unmanned, as workers jump out of the way and pull each other to safety, even as they try to find a way to stop the cart.

Eventually another airport employee on another vehicle rams the cart, knocking it on its side and stopping it.

American Airlines said no one was injured in the incident and it resulted only in one 10 minute flight delay.

"We appreciate the quick action of our team member who stopped the vehicle. Safety is our top priority and we are working with our partners to investigate the incident," the statement said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoisamerican airlinescaught on videoohare airportu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Touching tributes to murdered Harris County deputy
3 earthquakes rattle Texas in less than 12 hours
Naked man escapes from kidnappers' trunk in north Houston
Woman lost in woods for 10 days survived on minnows and frogs
Cool front finally in Houston's weather forecast
Toddler dies after being left in car with heat on for hours
ABC13's Morning News
Show More
THE 60: Ways to honor Deputy Dhaliwal before his funeral
'I've lost my hero' Deputy Dhaliwal's father mourns his son
Late Astros fan's family surprised with playoff tickets
Galleria shuts down store for $147,000 in past due rent
Hakeem Olajuwon's sons following dad on the court
More TOP STORIES News