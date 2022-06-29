3 catalytic converter theft suspects caught after 20-minute police chase, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police say three young catalytic converter thieves were caught in the act by witnesses, sparking a police chase overnight.Officers responded to a report of suspects cutting catalytic converters off cars in a parking lot in southwest Houston just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.Witnesses told Houston police they saw three suspects stealing from the cars in the parking lot located at 6002 Rampart Street.As soon as officers arrived, the suspects got into a white car and took off, according to HPD.After a nearly 20-minute chase to northeast Houston, police said the suspects fled on foot after reaching a dead-end on Sandy Oaks Drive.They ran into yards in the area. Investigators said one suspect even tried to hide in a trash can.All three suspects, between the ages of 17 and 18, were apprehended thanks to help from K-9 units and an HPD helicopter, police said.Investigators found two catalytic converters and saws in the suspect's vehicle, HPD said.