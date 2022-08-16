$46,000 worth of stolen items found during traffic stop in Channelview, deputies say

The driver, who deputies say is a documented gang member, was caught with approximately $46,000 in stolen property, including the car the suspect was driving.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies discovered thousands of dollars' worth of stolen items after conducting a traffic stop in the Channelview area, officials said on Monday.

The driver, who deputies say is a documented gang member, was caught with several stolen catalytic converters during the traffic stop near the 800 block of Dell Dale Street.

SEE RELATED: Catalytic converter ordinance in effect after rise of thefts in Houston

Authorities said deputies later recovered approximately $46,000 in stolen property, including the car the suspect was driving.

Deputies said the suspect was detained.

SEE ALSO: 6 people arrested for role in large catalytic converter theft ring linked to death of HCSO deputy