Officers injured after possible catalytic converter theft at movie theater near Wilson Road

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- An officer was injured after stopping a possible catalytic converter theft outside a movie theater in the Humble area Saturday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's office.

The incident happened at the ShowBiz movie theater on 4811 Canyon Lakes Trace near Wilson Road.

Two New Caney ISD officers were reportedly working extra jobs when they shot at two suspects who were trying to steal a catalytic converter, according to sheriff's deputies.

The two officers shot at the suspects, and that's when the suspects, who were driving a dark gray sedan attempted to run over the officers, deputies say.

One of the officers sustained an injury to his leg from a bullet that ricocheted and was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Homicide and Crime Scene Unit investigators say they responded to the scene.

