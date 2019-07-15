Casket found removed from its tomb and left open at Beaumont cemetery

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are asking the public's help after a groundskeeper at a cemetery found two severely damaged caskets, one of which was removed from its tomb and left open.Police say officers responded to the Forest Lawn Cemetery, located at 4955 Pine St., in reference to a burglary call Wednesday. Investigators say the groundskeeper found two mausoleum tombs with significant damage.The department posted a picture on its Facebook page, where one of the caskets is seen wide open.Investigators believe the incident happened between Monday, July 1 and Wednesday, July 3.They're asking anyone with information to contact the Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS.