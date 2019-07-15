Casket found removed from its tomb and left open at Beaumont cemetery

Police say officers responded to the Forest Lawn Cemetery, located at 4955 Pine St., in reference to a burglary call Wednesday. Investigators say the groundskeeper found two mausoleum tombs with significant damage.
The department posted a picture on its Facebook page, where one of the caskets is seen wide open.
Investigators believe the incident happened between Monday, July 1 and Wednesday, July 3.
They're asking anyone with information to contact the Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS.